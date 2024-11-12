Oman Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMA Vs NED Match

Having locked horns in a low-scoring thriller in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Monday (November 11, 2024), Netherlands and Oman are set to face off again in Al Amerat, this time for a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday. The 20-over series will be played between November 13 and 16. (More Cricket News)
The two teams had battled it out on Monday in a gruelling 50-over encounter which swung one away and another, right till the last wicket fell and Oman won it by just one run. Chasing a seemingly paltry target of 156 runs, Netherlands were bowled out for 154 runs in 45.3 overs.
The 10th-wicket Dutch stand of Kyle Klein and Aryan Dutt compiled 24 runs, raising hopes of an unlikely victory, but Dutt fell right at the doorstep, much to the joy of Oman.
That was the last game of the tri-series, which also involved United Arab Emirates. At the end of the series, Netherlands were placed third in the eight-team Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 points table, with 14 points from 12 games. Oman too have 14 points from 12 games, but are in fifth spot due to a worse net run rate (-0.047 as against 0.144).
The Scott Edwards-led Dutch side has stayed back for a T20I series at the same venue against the same opponents. The opening encounter will be played on November 13, followed by the second one the next day and the final game on November 16.
Oman Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the first T20I between Netherlands and Oman be played?
The first T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on November 13, 2024 at 10:30am IST.
Where will the first T20I between Netherlands and Oman be telecast and live streamed?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the first T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be telecast and live streamed in India. Watch this space for further updates.
Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Squads
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Michael Levitt, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas.
Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh(c), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Karan Sonavale, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail.