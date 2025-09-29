Oman vs Kuwait Live Streaming, 1st T20I 2025: KUW Begin Tour Of Promising OMN

Oman face Kuwait in the opening T20I of the two-match series at Al Amerat today. Find live streaming, preview, toss, playing XIs, and other key details here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Oman vs Kuwait, 1st T20I 2025 live streaming toss update match report
Oman face Kuwait in the opening T20I of the two-match series at Al Amerat today. Find live streaming, preview, toss, playing XIs, and other key details here. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Oman host Kuwait in the 1st T20I of a two-match series at Al Amerat

  • Oman eye momentum after their spirited Asia Cup 2025 campaign

  • Toss, playing XIs, and live streaming details yet to be announced

Oman are set to take on Kuwait in the opening game of the two-match T20I series as part of the Kuwait tour of Oman, 2025. The first encounter will be played today at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, with the action beginning at 11:00 am local time (11:30 am IST).

The hosts Oman come into this series having gained valuable exposure during their recent Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Although they did not notch up a win in the group stage, Oman left an impression with a spirited fight against eventual champions India, falling short by just 21 runs while chasing a formidable 189. Their narrow loss to India, after defeats to Pakistan and UAE, offered several positives and showcased their continued growth in the shortest format.

For Kuwait, this brief T20I series represents a great opportunity to test their squad in challenging away conditions. The visitors will hope to make the most out of their time in Oman, using these matches to build vital experience against a side that has mixed it up at the continental level. Both teams will be eager to find winning momentum and give fringe players a platform to shine.

Oman vs Kuwait Toss Update

The toss for Oman Vs Kuwait is yet to happen.

Oman vs Kuwait Playing XIs

The playing XIs for Oman Vs Kuwait are yet to be announced.

Oman vs Kuwait Squads

Oman Squad: Wasim Ali, Jatinder Singh(C), Aamir Kaleem, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasnain Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedara, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(WK), Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Imran Muhammed, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Yousuf(WK), Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan III

Kuwait Squad: Muhammad-Amin, Mohammed-Aslam(C), Shiraz-Khan, Usman Ghani(WK), Meet Bhavsar, Ravija De De-Silva, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Ali Zaheer, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Nimish Lathif, Muhammad Umar, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Aqif Farooq

Oman vs Kuwait Live Streaming Info

Broadcasters and digital streaming platforms for the Oman vs Kuwait T20I series are yet to be officially confirmed.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
