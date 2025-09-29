Oman vs Kuwait Live Streaming, 1st T20I 2025: KUW Begin Tour Of Promising OMN

Oman host Kuwait in the 1st T20I of a two-match series at Al Amerat
Oman eye momentum after their spirited Asia Cup 2025 campaign
Toss, playing XIs, and live streaming details yet to be announced
Oman are set to take on Kuwait in the opening game of the two-match T20I series as part of the Kuwait tour of Oman, 2025. The first encounter will be played today at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, with the action beginning at 11:00 am local time (11:30 am IST).
The hosts Oman come into this series having gained valuable exposure during their recent Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Although they did not notch up a win in the group stage, Oman left an impression with a spirited fight against eventual champions India, falling short by just 21 runs while chasing a formidable 189. Their narrow loss to India, after defeats to Pakistan and UAE, offered several positives and showcased their continued growth in the shortest format.
For Kuwait, this brief T20I series represents a great opportunity to test their squad in challenging away conditions. The visitors will hope to make the most out of their time in Oman, using these matches to build vital experience against a side that has mixed it up at the continental level. Both teams will be eager to find winning momentum and give fringe players a platform to shine.
Oman vs Kuwait Toss Update
The toss for Oman Vs Kuwait is yet to happen.
Oman vs Kuwait Playing XIs
The playing XIs for Oman Vs Kuwait are yet to be announced.
Oman vs Kuwait Squads
Oman Squad: Wasim Ali, Jatinder Singh(C), Aamir Kaleem, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasnain Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedara, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(WK), Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Imran Muhammed, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Yousuf(WK), Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan III
Kuwait Squad: Muhammad-Amin, Mohammed-Aslam(C), Shiraz-Khan, Usman Ghani(WK), Meet Bhavsar, Ravija De De-Silva, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Ali Zaheer, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Nimish Lathif, Muhammad Umar, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Oman vs Kuwait Live Streaming Info
Broadcasters and digital streaming platforms for the Oman vs Kuwait T20I series are yet to be officially confirmed.