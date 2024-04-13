Cricket

Cambodia started their ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup campaign with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kuwait, while hosts Oman posted a three-run win over Bahrain. Here is all you need to know about match 9 of the 20-over cricket tournament - head-to-head, squads and live streaming details

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood poses with the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup. Photo: X/Oman Cricket
ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 hosts Oman will look to make it two wins out of two when they take on debutants Cambodia at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Sunday, April 14. Watch the OMA vs CAM cricket match live. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Oman opened their campaign with a thrilling three-run win over Bahrain in the lung-opener. After posting a total of 177/3, the Zeeshan Maqsood-led side restricted Bahrain to 174/8.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Aqib Ilyas, who scored 62 off 53 and then claimed two wickets (2/41) with his off-spin, was adjudged the Player of the Match. But there were other notable performances for the world no. 18 Oman.

India-born opener Kashyap Prajapati (38 off 30) and skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (45 off 25) played crucial knocks while Bilal Khan, Shakeel Ahmed and Fayyaz Butt claimed a brace of wickets each.

Cambodia, the lowest-ranked team in the second edition of the ACC Premier Cup, started their campaign with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kuwait on Saturday. After struggling to post a sub-par score of 141/5, the world no. 42 failed to contain the Kuwaiti top order. The match was wrapped up in quick time, in 31.2 overs.

Oman vs Cambodia T20I head-to-head record

Oman and Cambodia are yet to play against each other in T20Is. It will take one mighty effort from Cambodia, who qualified for the event as one of the finalists in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup, to upset a buoyant Omani side led by another Pakistan-born player, Maqsood.

Oman vs Cambodia match details

The Oman vs Cambodia cricket match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on April 14, 2024. This Group B match of ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 is scheduled to start at 11:30am IST (10:00am local).

Other teams in Group B are: Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Oman's remaining fixtures: OMA vs UAE on April 15; OMA vs KUW on April 17

Cambodia's remaining fixtures: CAM vs BHR on April 16; CAM vs UAE on April 17

TV Telecast, Live Streaming Information

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Oman vs Cambodia cricket match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

But the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, OMA vs CAM cricket match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).

Squads

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Pratik Athavale (wk), Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Kaleemullah.

Cambodia: Vimukthi Viraj, Uday Hathinjar (wk), Ram Sharan, Luqman Butt (c), Salvin Stanly, Etienne Beukes, Asanka Gunarathne, Phon Bunthean, Prasad Anish, Gulam Murtaza, Sharwan Godara, Lakshit Gupta, Utkarsh Jain, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Pel Vannak, Te Senglong.

