ODI World Cup Created Economic Impact Of 1.39 Billion US Dollars In India: ICC

The Nielsen-conducted Economic Impact Assessment claimed that the marquee ICC event held in October-November last year was the biggest ever ODI World Cup

Australia beat India in the final to lift the ICC ODI World Cup trophy for a record-extending sixth time. Photo: File
A report released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) states that the 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an "economic impact" of a whopping 1.39 billion US dollars, with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries. (More Cricket News)

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of USD 1.39 billion (INR 11,637 crore) for India," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

Australia had halted India's unbeaten juggernaut in the tournament's final to win the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.

"The impact of tourism across the host cities amounted to USD 861.4 million of revenue generation, through accommodation, travel, transportation and food and beverage because of a massive influx of domestic and foreign tourists attending the matches," an ICC statement read.

"The secondary and incremental spends within the economy was a key driver, generating USD 515.7 million, which was approximately 37 per cent of the total impact."

But the ICC did not specify whether the massive figure cited in the report is the actual revenue.

A record-breaking 1.25 million spectators attended the ODI World Cup, of which nearly 75 per cent were attending an ICC 50-over match for the first time ever, the report claimed.

"Nearly 55 per cent of the international respondents had previously visited India regularly, whilst an injection of new visitors thanks to the World Cup saw 19% of international attendees making their first ever visit to the country.

"International travellers visited multiple tourist destinations during their stay which amounted to an economic impact of USD281.2 million and nearly 68 per cent of international attendees said that they would recommend India as a tourist destination to friends and family in the future further enhancing India's global image," the statement from cricket's global governing body read.

More than 48,000 full-time and part-time jobs were created by the event through direct involvement in delivering the tournament, as well as other organisations across the hospitality sector, added the report.

"The event created thousands of jobs and showcased India as a premier tourist destination, proving that ICC events not only engage fans passionately but also contribute significantly to the economies of our host nations," Allardice said.

(With PTI inputs)

