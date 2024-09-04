ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know

Cricket will have a different kind of Octoberfest this fall. The sport will return to its favourite destination. And it's not India or England or even the Caribbean. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), from hosting bilateral and tri-nation series mostly involving India and Pakistan matches, has established itself as a preferred destination for every conceivable cricketing event. The latest big-ticket event in the UAE will be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)