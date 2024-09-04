ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know

Cricket will have a different kind of Octoberfest this fall. The sport will return to its favourite destination. And it's not India or England or even the Caribbean. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), from hosting bilateral and tri-nation series mostly involving India and Pakistan matches, has established itself as a preferred destination for every conceivable cricketing event. The latest big-ticket event in the UAE will be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
Originally scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, the ninth edition of the women's T20 World Cup will instead be played in the UAE, starting October 3. Bangladesh was thrown into turmoil after the army took charge of the governance following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation in the wake of anti-quota protests by students.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), despite its initial reluctance, on August 20 ruled that Bangladesh cannot host the tournament, and shared the news that the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will now be held in Dubai and Sharjah. As customary to such 'moved' tournaments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who won the rights to stage the tournament, will remain the official host of the event.
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 competing teams
10 teams will compete in the tournament. Australia, the record six-time champions, are also the holders. Besides the Aussies, traditional powerhouses England, India, South Africa and New Zealand will vie for the trophy. The other teams are Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Scotland and the 'hosts' Bangladesh.
How did they qualify?
|Qualification method
|Team
|Hosts
|Bangladesh
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|Australia
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|England
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|India
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|New Zealand
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|South Africa
|2023 ICC Women�s T20 World Cup Top 6 Finish
|West Indies
|2023 ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings
|Pakistan
|2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
|Scotland
|2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
|Sri Lanka
Women's T20 World Cup Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|India
|England
|New Zealand
|Scotland
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
Women's T20 World Cup All Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.
Traveling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor
Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra
New Zealand: Yet to be announced
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.
Traveling reserves: Najiha Alvi (wk). Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani
Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced
Bangladesh: Yet to be announced
England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon
Travelling reserve: Miane Smit
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Format and schedule
The 10 teams were divided into two groups, A and B, of five teams each. All five teams in a group played with all the others once. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
Schedule
Group stages matches: 3 to 14 October
Semi-finals: 17 and 18 October
Final: 20 October
During the 17-day gala, as many as 23 women's T20 International matches will be played at two iconic venues -- Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai will also host the warm-up matches, 10 in total, at its ICC Academy Ground and Seven Stadium from September 28 to October 1.
Women's T20 World Cup complete fixtures
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|TIME
|3 October (Thursday)
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|Sharjah
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|3 October (Thursday)
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|4 October (Friday)
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Dubai
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|4 October (Friday)
|India vs New Zealand
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|5 October (Saturday)
|Bangladesh vs England
|Sharjah
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|5 October (Saturday)
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|6 October (Sunday)
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|6 October (Sunday)
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|7 October (Monday)
|England vs South Africa
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|8 October (Tuesday)
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|9 October (Wednesday)
|South Africa vs Scotland
|Dubai
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|9 October (Wednesday)
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|10 October (Thursday)
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|11 October (Friday)
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|12 October (Saturday)
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|12 October (Saturday)
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|13 October (Sunday)
|England vs Scotland
|Sharjah
|2 PM (3:30 PM IST)
|13 October (Sunday)
|India vs Australia
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|14 October (Monday)
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|15 October (Tuesday)
|England vs West Indies
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|17 October (Thursday)
|Semi-final 1
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|18 October (Friday)
|Semi-final 2
|Sharjah
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
|20 October (Sunday)
|Final
|Dubai
|6 PM (7:30 PM IST)
How to watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live
In India, the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.