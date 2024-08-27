Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad

Smriti Mandhana has been named as the vice-captain. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicket-keepers in the team picked for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, though Bhatia’s participation is subject to fitness clearance

india-women-cricket-team-file-photo
File photo of the Indian women's cricket team. Photo: X/ACC Media
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday (August 27) named India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October. (More Cricket News)

Along expected lines, Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the side and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicket-keepers in the team, though Bhatia’s participation is subject to fitness clearance.

India are in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their first match will be against New Zealand on October 4.

Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India’s squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

*Subject to fitness clearance

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

