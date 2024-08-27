The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday (August 27) named India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October. (More Cricket News)
Along expected lines, Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the side and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicket-keepers in the team, though Bhatia’s participation is subject to fitness clearance.
India are in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their first match will be against New Zealand on October 4.
India’s squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.
*Subject to fitness clearance
Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor
Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra