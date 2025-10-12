Norway Vs Bulgaria Live Streaming, Women's Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch The Match

Norway and Bulgaria meet each other for match number 10 of the Women's Continental Cup 2025
The Norwegians are overwhelming favourites to win the match as Bulgaria search for their first victory of the tournament
Bulgaria will be in search of their first victory at the Women's Continental Cup 2025 when they face off against Norway in match 10 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.
While Norway have had an easier route in the tournament so far, Bulgaria have had a very tough time. In all of their 3 matches against Turkiye, Romania and Austria, the Bulgarians fell down without putting up a fight.
Against Turkiye and Romania, they suffered heavy defeats by 56 and 115 runs respectively and against Romania, they lost by 4 wickets. In all of the three matches, Bulgaria could not even touch the 90-run mark, let alone hitting triple figures.
Their objective will be to put up a strong batting display and hit their first 100 runs on the board. However, Norway will pose a huge threat to Bulgaria as the Scandinavians recently defeated Turkiye, the strongest team in the competition, by a margin of 7 runs.
Norway Vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Norway Vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match?
The Norway Vs Bulgaria match in the Women's Continental Cup 2025 will start from 4:30PM (IST) onwards at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.
Where to Watch Norway Vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 match?
The Norway Vs Bulgaria match will be broadcasted live on Styx Sports.