AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I delayed by rain in Mount Maunganui
Australia won the 1st T20I by six wickets at the same venue
The third and final T20I will be played on Saturday, Oct 3
The coin toss for the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia was delayed due rain at Mount Maunganui on Friday (October 3, 2025). The start of play will most likely be postponed too, and with more rain forecast for the evening, it remains to be see whether we have a shortened game.
After winning the series opener by six wickets riding on Mitchell Sharma's heroics, Australia are eyeing a series-clinching win. As for the BlackCaps, if this game is a washout, they will have a chance of levelling the series at the same venue on Saturday, October 4, 2025.
New Zealand Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field
New Zealand Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Squads:
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears