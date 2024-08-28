Cricket

Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024

Here are all the live streaming and squad details of Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024

usa-cricket-against-canada-twitter-X
United States cricket team players celebrating a wicket against Canada. Photo: X | USA Cricket
info_icon

The Netherlands Tri-Series 2024 reaches its climax with the final match between the hosts Netherlands and the United States. Scheduled for Wednesday, August 28th at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. (More Cricket News)

With both teams neck and neck in the race, Netherlands now leads with 4 points against the 3 of the United States and Canada.

The Netherlands top the table for the moment with 4 points from 3 matches and have been dominant in the Tri-Series. In their last game, though, they were beaten by Canada, and really by a score that was some distance from what one would have expected: Canada only registered 132 runs, but the Netherlands could not chase them down, ending on 124.

The United States, on the other hand, had an even more inconsistent tournament. Their first match versus Canada was completely washed out by a rainy day, and they then got devastated by the huge score of the Netherlands. But they came back in the tournament by winning over Canada in their recent match to remain alive in the series.

Netherlands Vs United States: Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Daniel Doram, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Juanoy Drysdale

Jay Shah with Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh - | Photo: PTI
Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Netherlands Vs United States: Live Streaming

When to watch Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I of Tri-Series 2024?

The Netherlands vs United States, 6th T20I of Tri-Series 2024 will be played on Wednesday, August 28 at 5:30pm IST.

Where to watch Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I of Tri-Series 2024?

The Netherlands Vs United States match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

