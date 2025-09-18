Saint Lucia Kings finished top of Caribbean Premier League 2025 standings
Winner of Qualifier 1 to enter final; loser to meet Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 2
CPL 2025 match to be telecast and live streamed in India
Saint Lucia Kings face Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier 1 of Caribbean Premier League 2025 at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday (September 18). Watch the T20 cricket match live online.
The Kings, led by David Wiese, finished on top of the standings with 12 points from 10 games. The Warriors also ended up with 12 points but had a net run rate of 0.629, as against Kings' 0.746.
The winner of this match will advance straight to the CPL 2025 final, while the losing side will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Saturday (September 20). The summit clash will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
Earlier, the Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in the Eliminator to enter Qualifier 2. Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales displayed a masterclass, as TKR successfully chased a 167-run target in 17.3 overs. Pooran remained unbeaten on 90 from 53 balls, while Hales scored 54 not out from 40 deliveries.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 be played?
The Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 5:30am IST.
Where will the Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 be telecast and live streamed?
The Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Squads
Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Wiese (c), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Keon Gaston, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Javelle Glenn, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shai Hope (wk), Imran Tahir (c), Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory