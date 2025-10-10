Nepal Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Toss Update: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

NEP and JPN are meeting for the first time on international front
Rohit Paudel-led side are firm favourites
The Rhinos have earlier defeated Kuwait
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has won the toss and elected to bowl against Japan in match 8 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Nepal Vs Japan - Playing XIs
Japan: Abhishek Anand, Alexander Patmore (wk), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Charles Hinze,, Declan Suzuki, Eesam Rahman, Ibrahim Takahashi, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Shoma Slater
Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Rohit Paudel (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora.
These two sides are meeting for the first time on the international stage.
Nepal Vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss
Nepal skipper won the toss and opted to field first.
Nepal Vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Nepal Vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Nepal Vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Friday, 10 October at 4 PM IST.