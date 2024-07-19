Cricket

NEP-W Vs UAE-W: Samjhana Khadka Leads Nepal To Their First Ever Women's Asia Cup Win

Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) single-handedly took her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs

Nepal vs UAE-Womens Asia Cup
Nepal Women's Opener Samjhana Khadka Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
info_icon

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla on Friday. (Highlights | More Cricket News | Full Coverage)

Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs.

Nepal women's national cricket team during a practise session ahead of Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @CricketNep
Nepal Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Emirates’ outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3/19), ending up at a below par 115 for eight.

However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when they lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3/12) that temporarily halted their progress after the Power Play.

But Khadka singlehandedly guided Nepal’s chase, playing shots around the park.

Earlier, Khushi Sharma (36, 39 balls, 2x4) and Egodage (22, 26b, 2x4) arrested a slide after UAE found themselves at 38 for three after the Power Play segment.

But their knocks consumed way too many balls and none of the other batters also could give momentum to UAE innings, stumbling against some accurate Nepal bowling.

Brief scores

UAE Women: 115/8 in 20 overs (Khushi Sharma 36, Kavisha Egodage 22; Indu Barma 3/19) lost to Nepal: 118/4 in 16.1 overs (Samjhana Khadka 72 not out; Kavisha Egodage 3/12) by six wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Renuka Thakur Singh Opens Indian Bowling Attack
  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Pakistan Women
  3. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: WI Cross 100 But Lose Three Wickets
  5. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  2. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  3. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
  4. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg, Becomes Candidate For Vacant US Job
  5. Ligue 1: Lyon Sign Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner Georges Mikautadze
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  2. What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?
  3. Microsoft Outage: Handwritten Boarding Passes For Passengers Amid Server Issues At Airports
  4. Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla
  5. ‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. '3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage