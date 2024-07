Cricket

Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener

The first match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 between Nepal Women and UAE Women will be played on Friday, July 19th at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. Indu Barma and Co come into the contest after losing the ACC Premier Cup semi-final, while UAE Women enter the tournament after ending their T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final in defeat. Catch the live score of the NEP-W vs UAE-W match, right here