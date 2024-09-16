Cricket

Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Namibia Vs United States: Here are the playing XIs for Namibia and the United States of America

usa cricket team preview X @usacricket
USA cricket team posing for a photo on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Canada. Photo: X/ @usacricket
info_icon

The United States win the toss and choose to bowl against Namibia in Match 25 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, September 16, at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. (More Cricket News)

The Monank Patel-led United States are fifth on the points table with two wins in four matches.

On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia are just above them in fourth place with four wins in eight matches played in the tournament so far. The Netherlands are leading the table with 12 points.

Playing XIs

USA: Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Juanoy Drysdale and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni and Ben Shikongo.

Namibia Vs United States Full Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Shaun Fouche, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Lohandre Louwrens, Junior Kariata

United States: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  2. KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz
  3. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  4. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
  2. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  4. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten IND, KOR Come Face To Face In China
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report
  3. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: PAK 1-1 CHN, Pakistanis On The Charge After Equaliser; Quarter 4 Underway
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  5. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Sub-Categorisation Verdict, The Need For A Renewed Social Justice Agenda 
  2. RG Kar Medical College's Ex-Principal Gave 'Deceptive' Answers During Polygraph, Claims CBI
  3. Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail; Inauguration Today
  4. Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets Sisodia Day After Resignation Bombshell | Can Early Polls Take Place?
  5. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
Entertainment News
  1. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  2. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  3. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  4. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  5. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  5. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  4. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  5. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  6. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  7. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs