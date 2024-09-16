The United States win the toss and choose to bowl against Namibia in Match 25 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, September 16, at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. (More Cricket News)
On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia are just above them in fourth place with four wins in eight matches played in the tournament so far. The Netherlands are leading the table with 12 points.
Playing XIs
USA: Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Juanoy Drysdale and Saurabh Netravalkar.
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni and Ben Shikongo.
Namibia Vs United States Full Squads:
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Shaun Fouche, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Lohandre Louwrens, Junior Kariata
United States: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad