Namibia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, One-Off T20I: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs SA Match On TV And Online

Namibia and South Africa lock horns in a one-off T20I on Saturday, October 11
Namibia and South Africa will meet each other for the first time in T20Is
Match set to start from 2:00PM (IST) onwards
Continental rivals Namibia and South Africa will script history when they meet in a one-off T20I match for the very first time. Both the teams have never played against each other in a bilateral series and Saturday, October 11 will mark the first time of their meeting.
Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will enter this fixture with full confidence after a terrific outing in the T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 where they secured qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.
The Namibians registered victories against the likes of Kenya, Nigeria and Malawi in the group stages and Tanzania in the semi-final. However, they crashed out against Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the finale but that won't affect them much as a spot in the 20-team T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka has already been booked.
As for South Africa, the Proteas are coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat and 1-1 draw in T20I series' against Australia and England over the last two months. Even though, the 2025 World Test Champions have named a young squad, they are still expected to come out victorious.
Namibia Vs South Africa, One-Off T20I Live Streaming
When to watch Namibia Vs South Africa, One-Off T20I Clash?
The one-off T20I between neighbours Namibia and South Africa will take place on Saturday, October 11 from 2:00PM (IST) onwards at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
Where to Watch Namibia Vs South Africa One-Off T20I match?
The Namibia Vs South Africa One-Off T20I match will be live streamed on Eurosport Network and FanCode application and website.
Namibia Vs South Africa One-Off T20I match Squads
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira(c), Jason Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Andile Simelane, Ottneil Baartman