Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch

Match 14 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will witness a clash between Namibia and Oman on July 18, Thursday at the Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee. (More Cricket News)
Namibia, Oman and hosts Scotland are playing a tri-series that is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27). Tomorrow (July 18) marks Namibia's first match in this series. In the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, the team finished fourth in Group B, securing 2 points, just ahead of Oman.
Oman's openeing match against Scotland in the tri-series ended in no result as the game was abandoned due to rain. Chasing a 124-run target, hosts Scotland needed just 25 more runs to win when rain came bucketing down and play never resumed.
When Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played?
Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on July 18, Thursday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.
Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
Namibia Vs Oman, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.
Namibia Vs Oman Squad
Oman: Aqib Ilyas(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale(w), Zeeshan Maqsood, Rafiullah, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah
Nambia: Jan Balt, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, J J Smit, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lo-handre Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Rubern Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni