Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming: KEN Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Kenya have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, kicking off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier campaign against Namibia at 1pm IST.
This opening Group A fixture is a crucial test for Kenya’s experienced squad featuring captain Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Lucas Oluoch, and Nelson Odhiambo. Coach Angara remains optimistic, drawing confidence from the solid performances of the top order in their recent warm-up against Tanzania in which Gondaria and Patel made 52 and 51.
With Sachin Gill cleared to play after recovering from a hand injury, Kenya will miss Neil Mugabe, who is out due to a knee problem.
Namibia, meanwhile, face a confident but hungry Kenya side eager to maintain their unbeaten home record, though recent preparations have been less than ideal with mostly domestic training. Gondaria singled out Zimbabwe as the main threat in the qualifier, warning that anything can happen in this format and every team must stick to their plans.
The group clash begins at 9:30am local time in Zimbabwe, with eight teams fighting for two World Cup tickets in an event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Nigeria and Malawi join Kenya and Namibia in Group A, while Group B includes Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Botswana.
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Namibia Playing XI:
Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann
Kenya Playing XI:
Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Dhiren Gondaria (c), Sachin Bhudia, Pushkar Sharma, Jasraj Kundi, Rakep Patel, Sachin Gill, Vishil Patel, Lucas Ndandason, Vraj Patel, Peter Koech
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 live streaming on FanCode. There will not be a live telecast for this match
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads
Namibia Squad: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Alexander Volschenk, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Malan Kruger
Kenya Squad: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria(c), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Sukhdeep Singh(w), Jasraj Kundi, Francis Mutua, Vraj Patel, Vishil Patel, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill, Nitish Hirani, Peter Langat, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch