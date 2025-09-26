Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming: KEN Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Kenya won the toss and chose to field first against Namibia at Harare Sports Club in the opening Group A clash Follow live streaming details on FanCode along with playing XIs and match info here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Toss Update
Kenya won the toss and chose to field first against Namibia at Harare Sports Club in the opening Group A clash Follow live streaming details on FanCode along with playing XIs and match Info here. Photo: X/CricketNamibia1
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kenya won the toss and chose to bowl first at Harare Sports Club

  • Namibia eye strong start in Group A despite limited preparation

  • Live streaming of the match available on FanCode from 1 PM IST

Kenya have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, kicking off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier campaign against Namibia at 1pm IST.

This opening Group A fixture is a crucial test for Kenya’s experienced squad featuring captain Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Lucas Oluoch, and Nelson Odhiambo. Coach Angara remains optimistic, drawing confidence from the solid performances of the top order in their recent warm-up against Tanzania in which Gondaria and Patel made 52 and 51.

With Sachin Gill cleared to play after recovering from a hand injury, Kenya will miss Neil Mugabe, who is out due to a knee problem. 

Namibia, meanwhile, face a confident but hungry Kenya side eager to maintain their unbeaten home record, though recent preparations have been less than ideal with mostly domestic training. Gondaria singled out Zimbabwe as the main threat in the qualifier, warning that anything can happen in this format and every team must stick to their plans.

The group clash begins at 9:30am local time in Zimbabwe, with eight teams fighting for two World Cup tickets in an event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Nigeria and Malawi join Kenya and Namibia in Group A, while Group B includes Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Botswana.

Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Kenya have won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Namibia Playing XI:
Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Kenya Playing XI:
Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Dhiren Gondaria (c), Sachin Bhudia, Pushkar Sharma, Jasraj Kundi, Rakep Patel, Sachin Gill, Vishil Patel, Lucas Ndandason, Vraj Patel, Peter Koech

Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 live streaming on FanCode. There will not be a live telecast for this match

Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads

Namibia Squad: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Alexander Volschenk, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Malan Kruger

Kenya Squad: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria(c), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Sukhdeep Singh(w), Jasraj Kundi, Francis Mutua, Vraj Patel, Vishil Patel, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill, Nitish Hirani, Peter Langat, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch

