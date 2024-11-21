Mumbai Vs Goa Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 will commence from November 23, Saturday as many as 38 teams competing to fight for the elusive domestic T20 title. With the IPL 2025 Mega Auction tunes playing in the background, many homegrown players will be looking to impress and make a mark on the possible suitors. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai and Goa are placed in Group E alongside the likes of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Services and Nagaland.
The knockout stage kicks-off from December 3 with the final to be held on December 15. All the matches of SMAT 2024-25 will be held in Bengaluru.
Mumbai will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season and have injuries to key players such as Musheer Khan, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande. Prithvi Shaw makes a return to the squad.
As for Goa, they will be led by Deepraj Gaonkar and the pace attack's main lead will be Arjun Tendulkar, who impressed in the last Ranji match.
Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: Squads
Mumbai Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.
Goa Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024:
Rohan Kadam, Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai (vc), Darshan Misal, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Ishaan Gadekar, Heramb Parab, Mohit Redkar, Shubham Tari, Ishaan Gadekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikas Singh.
Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match between Mumbai and Goa will be played at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will the Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.