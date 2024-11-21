Cricket

Mumbai Vs Goa Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Get to know the live streaming, venue, timings and other details for the Mumbai Vs Goa Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 fixture

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mumbai-Cricket-Team
Mumbai cricket team have been victorious in the competition. Photo: File
info_icon

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 will commence from November 23, Saturday as many as 38 teams competing to fight for the elusive domestic T20 title. With the IPL 2025 Mega Auction tunes playing in the background, many homegrown players will be looking to impress and make a mark on the possible suitors. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai and Goa are placed in Group E alongside the likes of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Services and Nagaland.

The knockout stage kicks-off from December 3 with the final to be held on December 15. All the matches of SMAT 2024-25 will be held in Bengaluru.

Mumbai will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season and have injuries to key players such as Musheer Khan, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande. Prithvi Shaw makes a return to the squad.

As for Goa, they will be led by Deepraj Gaonkar and the pace attack's main lead will be Arjun Tendulkar, who impressed in the last Ranji match.

Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: Squads

Mumbai Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.

Goa Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024:

Rohan Kadam, Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai (vc), Darshan Misal, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Ishaan Gadekar, Heramb Parab, Mohit Redkar, Shubham Tari, Ishaan Gadekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikas Singh.

Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: Live Streaming

When and where will the Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match between Mumbai and Goa will be played at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the Mumbai vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?

Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  2. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
  2. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Names Messi As The Greatest Of All Time
  3. Chelsea 3-0 Celtic, Women's Champions League: Bompastor Pleased With Rotated Side In WCL Win
  4. Fulham Vs Wolves, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  2. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
  3. Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Know About The Key Constituencies
  5. 'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case
Entertainment News
  1. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  4. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  5. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  2. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  3. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  4. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%