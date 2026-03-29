MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 2 At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, second left, Ryan Rickelton, right, and others before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/3 Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and others before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





2/3 Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/3 Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, talks with Trent Boult during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





