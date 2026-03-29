MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 2 At Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 match 2 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, will look to claim their sixth title with a strong lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult. KKR, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, have assembled a star-studded squad including Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen, navigating their first season without Andre Russell in over a decade.
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