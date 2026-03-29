MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 2 At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 match 2 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, will look to claim their sixth title with a strong lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult. KKR, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, have assembled a star-studded squad including Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen, navigating their first season without Andre Russell in over a decade.

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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 gallery
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, second left, Ryan Rickelton, right, and others before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 gallery-Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and others before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 photo gallery-Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 photo gallery-Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, talks with Trent Boult during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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