MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings Live Streaming, Major League Cricket 2025: When, Where To Watch MLC Match 2

MI New York (MINY) are set to take on Texas Super Kings (TSK) in Match 2 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The clash will be held at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Saturday, June 14. Get live streaming information here.
MI New York and Texas Super Kings last met in the 2024 Eliminator, where Faf du Plessis’ side cruised to a nine-wicket win. After a disappointing season with just two wins in seven games, MI New York now look to turn things around under new captain Nicholas Pooran. Both teams will be aiming to dominate this season.
Texas Super Kings had a steady run last season, finishing third in the league stage with three wins from seven matches. However, their campaign ended in the Challenger, where they were knocked out by San Francisco Unicorns.
MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2025: Squads
MI New York: Quinton de Kock(w), Sharad Lumba, Nicholas Pooran(c), Monank Patel, Agni Chopra, Kieron Pollard, George Linde, Michael Bracewell, Sunny Patel, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh
Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Daryl Mitchell, Milind Kumar, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Smit Patel, Zia-ul-Haq, Stephen Wing, Mohammad Mohsin, Nandre Burger, Calvin Savage, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Adam Khan
MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2025 match?
The MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 14 June at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2025 match?
The MI New York vs Texas Super Kings match in MLC 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.