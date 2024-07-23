Cricket

MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings Eliminator Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

MI New York will go face-to-face against Texas Super Kings in the Eliminator of the ongoing 2024 Major League Cricket on Thursday, July 25, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

The captains posing with the Major League Cricket 2024 trophy
The captains posing with the Major League Cricket 2024 trophy. Photo: X/TexasSuperKings
MI New York will go face-to-face against Texas Super Kings in the Eliminator of the ongoing 2024 Major League Cricket on Thursday, July 25, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The Texas Super Kings will walk into the Eliminator, finishing third on the points table and will play their last league game against Seattle Orcas. 

On the other hand, the MI New York finished fourth on the points table with equal points after superior net run rate to Los Angeles Knight Riders, winning two from seven. 

MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming Details

Here are the live streaming details of the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Eliminator:

When will the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Eliminator be played?

The MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Eliminator will be played on Thursday, July 25 at 6 AM as per Indian time at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Where to watch the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Eliminator?

In India, the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Eliminator match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:

USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network

Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz

Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video

Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

Pakistan: A Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2024 Squads

MI New York: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Heath Richards, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar

Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq

