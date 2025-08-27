Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Mangalore Dragons win toss and choose to field first against Bengaluru Blasters
Winner to meet Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 final
Match being telecast and live streamed in India
The Shreyas Gopal-led Mangalore Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bengaluru Blasters in the Qualifier 2 match of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the cricket match live today.
Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs
Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Shreevathsa Acharya, Pallavkumar Das, Abhilash Shetty.
Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Rohan Patil, Kruthik Krishna, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Rohan Naveen, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Vidyadhar Patil, Mohsin Khan
Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match be played?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday (August 27, 2025) at 7:15pm IST.
Where will the Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Squads
Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR, Thippa Reddy, Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Ronit More, Shreevathsa Acharya, Pallavkumar Das, Abhilash Shetty, Santokh Singh, Anmol Mathur, Rohan Revankar, Aaditya Nair, Paras Gurbax Arya, Aashish Mahesh, Abhishek Prabhakar
Bengaluru Blasters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Rohan Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Naveen MG, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Rohan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Siddharth Akhil, Kruthik Krishna, Vaibhav Sharma A, Rajvir Wadhwa, Mohsin Khan, Punith S, Bhuvan Raju, Advith Shetty, Ishaan S