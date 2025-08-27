Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the knockout Qualifier 2 match being played between Shreyas Gopal's Mangalore Dragons and Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters: toss update, playing XIs, squads and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2
Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Captains Shreyas Gopal (left) and Mayank Agarwal at the toss. Photo: X/Maharaja Trophy T20
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mangalore Dragons win toss and choose to field first against Bengaluru Blasters

  • Winner to meet Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 final

  • Match being telecast and live streamed in India

The Shreyas Gopal-led Mangalore Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bengaluru Blasters in the Qualifier 2 match of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the cricket match live today.

Mohammed Taha in action for Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025.
Mohammed Taha Smashes Back-To-Back Centuries in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Igniting IPL 2026 Hopes

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs

Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Shreevathsa Acharya, Pallavkumar Das, Abhilash Shetty.

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Rohan Patil, Kruthik Krishna, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Rohan Naveen, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Vidyadhar Patil, Mohsin Khan

Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday (August 27, 2025) at 7:15pm IST.

Where will the Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Mangalore Dragons Vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Qualifier 2: Squads

Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR, Thippa Reddy, Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Ronit More, Shreevathsa Acharya, Pallavkumar Das, Abhilash Shetty, Santokh Singh, Anmol Mathur, Rohan Revankar, Aaditya Nair, Paras Gurbax Arya, Aashish Mahesh, Abhishek Prabhakar

Bengaluru Blasters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Rohan Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Naveen MG, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Rohan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Siddharth Akhil, Kruthik Krishna, Vaibhav Sharma A, Rajvir Wadhwa, Mohsin Khan, Punith S, Bhuvan Raju, Advith Shetty, Ishaan S

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Tags

