Mali Vs Malawi Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 9

Match 9 of the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A will witness a clash between Mali and Malawi on September 24, Tuesday at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (More Cricket News)
In this fifteen-match tournament, six teams are competing across six days. Each team will face the other five teams in a single round-robin format. And the top two teams will qaualify for the finals of the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A.
Mali and Malawi have previously clashed only once, with the later coming out as victors. Today marks their second encounter.
Mali Vs Malawi Squads:
Malawi: Moazzam Ali Baig (captain), Bright Balala, Phillip Zuze, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Aaftab Saheedbhai Limdawala, Blessings Madalitso Pondani, Chisomo Chete, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gershom Masimba Ntambalika, Gift Kansonkho, Kelvin Thuchila, Mike Chaomba, Sami Mohammad Sohail
Mali: Yacouba Konate (captain), Lamissa Sanogo, Check Amala Keita, Moustapha Diakite, Amadou Daouda Fofana, Mohamed Fadiga, Mahamadou Malle, Sanze Kamate, Lassina Berthe, Theodore Mody Macalou, Amara Nimaga, Dramane Berthe, Zakaria Makadji, Mohamed Coulibaly
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Mali Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 24, Tuesday at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania at 4:20 PM IST.
Where to watch Mali Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the Mali Vs Malawi ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.