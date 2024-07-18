Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Malaysia will be led by an experienced, Winifred Duraisingam, who has played against and with the world’s top cricketing talents at the Fairbreak Invitational tournament in 2022 and 2023. (Full Coverage | Live Streaming | Schedule)
The 31-year-old will look to share the experience and will be hopeful of a decent run at the Women’s Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka. Malaysia finished as runners up in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup and also prepared for the tournament playing the Malaysia Super Women’s League.
Malaysia are placed in Group B, alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and will look to sprint a few upsets against the big names.
Malaysia squad: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil
Malaysia's Women's Asia Cup Group Stage Fixtures
July 20 (Saturday): Malaysia vs Thailand - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 22 (Monday): Malaysia vs Sri Lanka- 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 24 (Wednesday): Malaysia vs Bangladesh - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.