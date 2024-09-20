Malawi Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch

The opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A will witness a clash between Malawi and Lesotho on September 21, Saturday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
The other teams in Africa Qualifier A are Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, and Tanzania. These teams are competing to secure a top-two finish in the points table, as the leading teams will advance to the regional final, where they will join Namibia and Uganda. All the teams hold one dream -- a spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Malawi and Lesotho Head To Head:
Malawi lead the head-to-head record against Lesotho, winning the two matches they have played so far.
Malawi Vs Lesotho Squads:
Lesotho:
Maaz Khan (c), Ts'episo Chaoana, Lerotholi Gabriel, Omar Hussain, Vijayakumar Jayant, Mohleki Leoela, Lebona Leokaoke, Molai Matsau, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Liahelo Mokoaqo, Lefulere Monanthane, Sajid Patel, Chachole Tlali (wk), Waseem Yaqoob
Malawi:
Moazzam Baig (c), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Sami Sohail, Kelvin Thuchila, Suhail Vayani, Phillip Zuze (wk)
When is Malawi Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The Malawi vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 21, Saturday at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Malawi Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches on FanCode app and website in India.