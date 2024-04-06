LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Eyeing a hat-trick of wins, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (Preview | Key Battles | Full Coverage)
LSG's fortunes have turned on their heads since Mayank Yadav started bowling his 150kmph thunderbolts.
Despite their loss in the first match, the team led by KL Rahul is now aiming for three consecutive victories. Although the captain himself has not yet scored a big innings, other players have performed well to get LSG to decent scores, which have been successfully defended with the help of Yadav's fiery fast bowling.
After losing a close game to Punjab Kings, the Titans led by Shubman Gill will want more from their middle order which has not looked threatening so far in the tournament. They will also be fretting over the form of their main bowler Rashid Khan who has looked a pale shadow of his usual self this season.
Apart from the Afghan's form, things are more or less fine for the Titans who have won and lost two games so far.
GT have come out on top in all four encounters between these two teams.
Live Streaming Details
When will the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 21st match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.