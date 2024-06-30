Lanka Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League will kick-off from Monday, July 1 and will run till July 21. The tournament follows an Indian Premier League format with teams playing each-other for the playoffs. Like the IPL, it will have a Qualifier 1, Eliminator 1, Qualifier 2 and the Final. (More Cricket News)
Pallekele International Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to the tournament. However, Colombo will act as the playoff hosts.
There will be five teams participating in the event and the tournament will have 24 games in total, including the playoffs. The games will start from 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm IST.
Squads
B-Love Kandy
Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali
Dambulla Thunders
Dilshan Madushanka, Nuvan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mustafizur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Lahiru Udara, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Ranesh Silva, Sohan de Livera, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janet, Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Rusanda Gamage, Mithun Jayawickrama, Ayana Siriwardhana, Sonal Dinusha, Haider Ali, Santhush Gunathilake
Colombo Strikers
Chamika Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Wasim, Alaah Ghazanfar
Galle Marvels
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dikwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammed Shiraz, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda
Jaffna Kings
Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Vyaskanth, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rilee Rossouw, Pramod Madhushan, Jason Bedrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Vanuja Sahan, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Teeshan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka
When and where will the LPL 2024 take place?
The Lanka Premier League 2024 will be played from July 1 to July 21, 2024, in Sri Lanka.
Where to watch the broadcast of the LPL 2024 in India?
The broadcast of the LPL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the LPL 2024 in India?
The live streaming of the LPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.