LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments

Recently retired cricketers have now the option to take part in tournaments like the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and among them is former India batter Suresh Raina, who feels players need to be at the top of their game to perform in a competitive environment in such events

Suresh Raina in action at Legends Cricket Trophy Photo: Legends Cricket Trophy
Recently retired cricketers have now the option to take part in tournaments like the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and among them is former India batter Suresh Raina, who feels players need to be at the top of their game to perform in a competitive environment in such events. (More Cricket News)

LLC's third season begins on September 20 with Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, who were part of the last IPL, also joining the tournament following their international retirement.

"This LLC is very competitive now. You are playing in different places, on different wickets also.

"There are a lot of superstars. If you see, you have a chance to see Irfan (Pathan), Yusuf (Pathan), Chris Gayle, (Ambati) Rayudu, Robin (Uthappa) and myself.

"You need to still be fit to hit a six. You still need to bowl four good overs. You still need to bowl the yorkers. I think if someone wants to join this, it's not going to be easy.

"They can't just retire there and come back here because a lot of competition is also happening at LLC now," said Raina when asked about players taking pre-mature retirements to be a part of other leagues.

An active BCCI cricketer is not allowed to compete in any league outside the IPL.

Rayudu said the event allows him to relive his days as an active cricketer. "I have played one tournament.

"We really enjoyed being out there. Initially after retirement it is tough to get back to the nets but once you go there and pick the bat, you start to really think those moments that you have had in your life," he said.

"We are really fortunate that there is LLC happening and it is a great motivation for us to even you know keep ourselves fit and also keep practicing," said Rayudu.

Rayudu will play for debutants Konark Suryas Odisha, which will be captained by Irfan. The team is backed by Sanpriya Group.

"Odisha has a rich history of sports and talent, and with Irfan Pathan leading the Konark Suryas Odisha team, and other talented players including, Ambati Rayudu, through this league, we aim to further strengthen the foundations of both cricket and sports in the state," said Sanpriya Group COO Enakshi Priyam

