On Day 3 of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, Punjab Royals and Dubai Giants came out victorious as both won their respective matches against Rajasthan Kings and Colombo Lions with seven wickets in hand at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. While Punjab clinched their first win of the tournament, Dubai won their second game in succession to go top of the points table. (More Cricket News)
In the first match of the day, Punjab Royals came out victorious against the Rajasthan Kings who were looking to make it two on the trot after last evening's successful outing against Kandy Samp Army. Rajasthan Kings' Captain Robin Uthappa had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first as he looked to carry on with his form.
Uthappa didn't disappoint and came out all guns blazing. He scored his second half-century of the tournament with a crucial 53 off just 26 balls with the help of five massive sixes and two fours before being dismissed by Upul Idrasiri.
While Uthappa kept hitting the bowlers out of the park, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at the other end and it was again up to former Zimbabwe batter Hamilton Mazakadza to support the Indian star. Mazakadza scored 31 runs off 27 balls before giving away his wicket to Rahat Ali.
On the other end, it was the South African Peter Trego who kept the scoreboard ticking for the Rajasthan Kings and scored a quickfire 40 off just 20 balls with the help of six boundaries and one maximum. The cameo from Trego helped Rajasthan to a respectable score of 134-6 from 15 overs.e
Punjab Royals, playing their first match of the tournament,meant business as they approached the chase in a clinical manner. They lost opener Naman Ojha for a single figure score but it was the experience of Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan and Dwayne Smith who made short work of the Rajasthan bowling, stitching together a 113-run stand.
Dilshan scored 50 off 37 balls whereas Smith scored 62 off 36 balls before the latter getting out. Punjab reached the target with four balls to spare and seven wickets in hand handing Rajasthan Kings their first defeat of the tournament.
In the second match of the day, Dubai Giants opted to bowl after having won the toss against Colombo Lions. The Lions' openers Adnan Akmal and Ben Dunk started off in blistering fashiopn but it didn't last long as Akmal was bowled by Suyal for 17 runs.
Dunk continued on and ended up being the highest scorer for the team with 45 off 21 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Finally a late cameo by Nawroz, 27 off 16 balls, helped his team reach 143-6 at the end of 15 overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann was the pick of the bowlers for Dubai Giants with 3/20 from his two overs.
In the chase, Dubai Giants started off in a shaky manner losing both their openers in quick succession. Gurkeerat then steadied the ship and kept the scoreboard ticking. Him alongside Saurabh Tiwary put on a 75 run-stand off just 43 balls to help Dubai get to the target of 144.
Mann scored 42 off 24 balls while Tiwary scored 52 off 28 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Thisara Perera was the one to hit the winning runs as he ended with 15 runs off just five balls with two sixes to his name. Dubai won the match with two overs to spare and by seven wickets.
Brief Scores:
Match 4:
Rajasthan Kings - 134-6 (Robin Uthappa - 53 off 26 balls)
Punjab Royals - 138-3 (Dwayne Smith - 62 off 36 balls)
Match 5:
Colombo Lions - 143-6 (Ben Dunk - 45 off 21 balls)
Dubai Giants - 147-3 (Saurabh Tiwary - 52 off 28 balls)