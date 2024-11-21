IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions

India's tour of Australia 2024-25 starts with the Perth showdown starting Friday (November 22) and the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Sunday and Monday, the third and fourth days of the match. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The scheduling clash has surprised many, including Finch, his compatriots Ricky Ponting, former England captain Michael Vaughan, etc.
"I just think it's a bit unusual that they've gone up against a Test match at the same time. Understanding the time zones are different, so it'll most likely happen after a day's play of Test cricket," Finch told ESPN without mincing any word.
Scheduling of the two biggest events in the cricketing calendar sure clashes but timing will not overlap. Each day's play of the first Australia vs India at the Perth Stadium will end at 2:50pm IST while the auction starts at 3:30pm IST (1:00pm local). There's a 30-minute additional play time in case of delay or interruptions.
That said, it will be a hectic window for anyone who wants to follow the game and auction, with little breathing room. For the Aussies, it would be especially demanding. There are as many as 37 players on the shortlisted list of the IPL auction.
According to reports, Aussie assistant coach Daniel Vettori will skip the Perth Test to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad at the auction. The New Zealand legend is also the head coach of the IPL team.
Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, both on the commentary panel for broadcasters Channel Seven, will also be in Saudi Arabia as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. And Ponting felt that it's the worst possible case scenario for them.
"We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams. There are a lot of players in both teams in the auction," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ponting as saying.
There's a nine-day gap between the first Test and the second match in Adelaide, which starts on December 6, 2024. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two top-ranked teams will continue with matches in Brisbane (December 14 to 18), Melbourne (December 26 to 30), and Sydney (January 3 to 7, 2025).
"So, I always thought it would have been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don't know why they've chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of the play. So it might be something to do with broadcast.
"I'm calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is on the 24th and 25th, and then depending on how we're going through our auction, we'll see when I can return. Hopefully, I'll get back for the end of Perth, and if not I'll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide,' Ponting added.
Cricket Australia (CA) has backed Vettori's decision but former Australia player Callum Ferguson felt that CA would feel disappointed by BCCI's decision. "They have been doing that for a long period of time, but certainly we know where the IPL stands in the landscape. It's such a big draw card for eyeballs and cricket lovers around the world.
"But I think CA would be a bit disappointed that they've put it on at the start of the summer, the first Test match for Australia at home against their biggest draw card over the four-year fixture. It's disappointing for them."
Vaughan, meanwhile, said that the mega auction would "sway the profile of that Test match". The Englishman, questioning the BCCI's timing, said: "I don’t agree with the fact that they put the IPL auction in the middle of the first Test. I think it’s ridiculous.
"We've got a nine-day break in between the first and the second (Tests) why they’re putting it there when you know the players are under pressure playing in a Test match, why they’d want to sway the profile of that Test match onto an IPL auction in Saudi I’m not too sure," Vaughan told Codesports.
A total of 574 players will be up for grabs as 10 IPL teams head to the Middle East for the two-day auction.