Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Special' Century Propels India To Take Commanding Lead In Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 161 as part of a 201-run opening stand with KL Rahul to celebrate a fourth hundred in the longest format

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs AUS, 1st Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his hundred in Perth.
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal revelled in a "special" century as India took command on day three of the opening Test against Australia in Perth. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The opener made 161 as part of a 201-run opening stand with KL Rahul to celebrate a fourth hundred in the longest format.

Virat Kohli was also unbeaten on 100 as India declared on 487-6 before Australia finished 12-3 in reply and surely out of the game with 522 runs required for victory.

In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Jaiswal said: "For me all my centuries are amazing, but this is special because I really wanted to do it against Australia.

"I worked so hard in every practice session, I wanted to score runs here in Australia, so I really enjoyed it.

"I was just playing normally, I always trust in me and believe in me."

Australia's top-order frailties were exposed once more as captain Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne (three) before nightwatchman Patrick Cummins (two) fell to Mohammed Siraj in a devastating spell before the close of play.

Josh Hazlewood all but conceded defeat and said the hosts' plan for day four is now to stick at it as long as possible and, ideally, tire out India's quicks ahead of the upcoming Tests.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. - (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sunil Gavaskar To Bring Up His Maiden Hundred In Australia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I think it's just about the batters sticking to their plans tomorrow, batting some time," he said.

"It's obviously a long series so if we can put some overs into their top quicks, that's one of the goals.

"And if some guys find some form and score 80, 90 or 100, that's probably the positives we can take out of it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Hazlewood Sings Kohli Praises After Tough Day In Perth
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore
  5. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal And Kohli's Stellar Centuries Put India In The Driver's Seat Against Australia
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  4. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  5. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  4. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  5. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign