IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Special' Century Propels India To Take Commanding Lead In Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal revelled in a "special" century as India took command on day three of the opening Test against Australia in Perth. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The opener made 161 as part of a 201-run opening stand with KL Rahul to celebrate a fourth hundred in the longest format.
Virat Kohli was also unbeaten on 100 as India declared on 487-6 before Australia finished 12-3 in reply and surely out of the game with 522 runs required for victory.
In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Jaiswal said: "For me all my centuries are amazing, but this is special because I really wanted to do it against Australia.
"I worked so hard in every practice session, I wanted to score runs here in Australia, so I really enjoyed it.
"I was just playing normally, I always trust in me and believe in me."
Australia's top-order frailties were exposed once more as captain Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne (three) before nightwatchman Patrick Cummins (two) fell to Mohammed Siraj in a devastating spell before the close of play.
Josh Hazlewood all but conceded defeat and said the hosts' plan for day four is now to stick at it as long as possible and, ideally, tire out India's quicks ahead of the upcoming Tests.
"I think it's just about the batters sticking to their plans tomorrow, batting some time," he said.
"It's obviously a long series so if we can put some overs into their top quicks, that's one of the goals.
"And if some guys find some form and score 80, 90 or 100, that's probably the positives we can take out of it."