Kuwait Vs Cambodia Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch KUW Vs CAM

Kuwait take on Cambodia in a Group B match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 match in Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday (April 13). The 10-team tournament serves as the final qualifier for the next iteration of the Asia Cup, to be held in 2025. Watch the KUW vs CAM cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
The second edition of the tournament, contested by the Asian associate teams, started in the right earnest with four thrilling matches on the opening day yesterday. In the second match, Kuwait were up against their regional rivals, the United Arab Emirates.
Asked to set a target by the UAE, Kuwait did well to post a competitive total (178/8) to Clinto Anto's half-century (54 off 23) and cameos from Meet Bhavsar (25 off 22), Usman Patel (27 off 24) and Bilal Tahir (23 off 12).
The defence also started well. Opening bowler Shahrukh Quddus struck with the first two balls of the innings. But an unbeaten 153-run third-wicket stand in 84 balls by Alishan Sharafu (90 off 48) and Asif Khan (74 off 48) deflated the Mohammed Aslam side.
Cambodia, one of the two teams to have qualified via the Challenger Cup, are making their tournament debut today. And they face a mighty task against a wounded Kuwaiti side.
Kuwait vs Cambodia, T20I head-to-head record
This will be the first meeting between Kuwait and Cambodia in T20Is. Kuwait, 26th in the ICC Rankings, start as the heavy favourites against 42nd-ranked Cambodia.
Other teams in the group are: Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
Kuwait vs Cambodia, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 match details
The Kuwait vs Cambodia match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 13. This is the fifth match of the tournament. The scheduled start time is 11:30am IST (10:00am local).
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, KUW vs CAM cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, KUW vs CAM cricket match in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, KUW vs CAM cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads:
Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c) Ilyas Ahmed, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Clinto Anto, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Nimish Lathief, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus.
Cambodia: Luqman Butt (c), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wk), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don.