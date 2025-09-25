IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Sangakkara's top priority will be to resolve RR's captaincy after Samson requested the franchise to release him after the 2025 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Sangakkara addresses the post-match press conference. Photo: File
  • Sangakkara is in line to take over from Rahul Dravid as RR coach - Report

  • Sangakkara was in charge of IPL since 2021 as Director of Cricket

  • After finishing fifth in 2023, RR reached the playoffs the following season

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is in line to replace Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 edition, as per a report in ESPN Cricinfo. Since joining RR in 2021, Sangakkara has doubled up as the head coach, and the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons under his watch.

In 2022, RR reached the final for the first time since wining the IPL in the inaugural season in 2008, but lost to Gujarat Titans in the title clash.

From batting mainstay to mentor and coach, Rahul Dravid has worn many hats in cricket. - Photo: Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

BY Navneet Oberoi

After finishing fifth in 2023, RR reached the playoffs the following season, when they lost in Qualifier 2.

Dravid, who captained RR in 2012 and 2013, and then took up the role of mentor in 2014 and 2015, was hired as head coach by the franchise right after he guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title triumph as the team's head coach.

Sangakkara's top priority will be to resolve RR's captaincy after Samson requested the franchise to release him after the 2025 season.

In the last edition, Samson only played nine games due to a side strain that he sustained in the early part of the season.

(with PTI inputs)

