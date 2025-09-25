IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is in line to replace Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 edition, as per a report in ESPN Cricinfo. Since joining RR in 2021, Sangakkara has doubled up as the head coach, and the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons under his watch.