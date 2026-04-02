KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Bowlers Set Up SunRisers Hyderabad's 65-Run Win

Heinrich Klaasen hit a masterful half-century as SunRisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in match 6 of Indian Premier League 2026, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 2). Sent in to bat, Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) shared an opening stand of 82 runs off 34 balls to set up the platform, while Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) provided the late charge as SRH posted a challenging 226 for 8.  In reply, KKR folded for 161 in 16 overs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scoring with a 29-ball 52. For KKR, Blessing Muzarabani (4/41), Vaibhav Arora (2/47) Kartik Tyagi (1/48) and Anukul Roy (1/16) shared the wickets. For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat (3/21) snapped three wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/17) and Eshan Malinga (2/14) picked two wickets each.

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Indian Premier League SRH won by 65 runs IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League match aganist Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
1/27
Travis Head IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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2/27
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora, right, reacts as umpire signal six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das
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3/27
Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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4/27
IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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5/27
Indian Premier League Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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6/27
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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7/27
Rinku Singh Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh celebrates after taking catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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8/27
Heinrich Klaasen Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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9/27
IPL 2026 Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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10/27
Indian Premier League Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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11/27
IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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12/27
Blessing Muzarabani IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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13/27
Finn Allen Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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14/27
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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15/27
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey, third from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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16/27
IPL Cricket Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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17/27
IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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18/27
IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga takes catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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19/27
Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates his fifty runs IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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20/27
IPL 2026 Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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21/27
IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second from right, celebrates the runout of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi , left, uring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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22/27
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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23/27
IPL 2026 Ramandeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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24/27
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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25/27
Sunil Narine IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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26/27
Eshan Malinga IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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27/27
IPL 2026 Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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