KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Bowlers Set Up SunRisers Hyderabad's 65-Run Win
Heinrich Klaasen hit a masterful half-century as SunRisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in match 6 of Indian Premier League 2026, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 2). Sent in to bat, Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) shared an opening stand of 82 runs off 34 balls to set up the platform, while Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) provided the late charge as SRH posted a challenging 226 for 8. In reply, KKR folded for 161 in 16 overs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scoring with a 29-ball 52. For KKR, Blessing Muzarabani (4/41), Vaibhav Arora (2/47) Kartik Tyagi (1/48) and Anukul Roy (1/16) shared the wickets. For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat (3/21) snapped three wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/17) and Eshan Malinga (2/14) picked two wickets each.
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