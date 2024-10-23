Cricket

Kenya vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10

Check out how you can watch the Kenya vs Seychelles T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 10 live

T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B
All six teams participating in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B. Photo: X/ZimCricketv
info_icon

Kenya would look to continue to demolish opposition sides when they meet Seychelles in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B competition going in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

The top two teams out of the six competing in the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Kenya have steamrolled Mozambique, Rwanda and Gambia so far in the tournament in the three matches that they have played. The dominating victories have put the Kenyan side in a good position with respect to qualification to the next round. Another convincing win and they would think they have done enough to go to the final round of qualifiers.

Seychelles were handed a drubbing by Zimbabwe in their tournament opener. They then got a win via walkover as Gambia failed to reach to Nairobi in time to play the tournament. In their last match, they were given a big defeat by Mozambique.

Kenya vs Seychelles Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Kenya vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?

The Kenya vs Seychelles match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 12:00pm IST.

Where to watch the Kenya vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?

The Kenya vs Seychelles match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

