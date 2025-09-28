Kenya Vs Malawi Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers Final: A Must-Win For Both Teams

Kenya Vs Malawi Live Score: Follow all the updates from KEN v MWI clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 taking place in Harare

Updated on:
Kenya Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, Match 8
Kenya Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, Match 8: First Win On The Line Photo: X/ ICC_Africa_
Kenya go up against Malawi in the second game of both the teams in the final round of the Africa qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup which will take place early next year in India and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 will gain entry into the tournament. Both Kenya and Malawi have lost their opening games of the tournament.

Kenya were crushed by Namibia by 136 runs in their opening game of the tournament. Malawi too come into this fixture following an embarrassing nine-wicket loss against Nigeria in their campaign opener.

Uganda national cricket team. - Photo: X | Uganda Cricket Association
Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers Final: UGA Bowling First

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kenya Vs Malawi Live Score

Kenya Vs Malawi Toss Update

The toss is yet to happen.

Kenya Vs Malawi Playing XI

Playing XI will be announced after the toss.

Kenya Vs Malawi Squads

Malawi: Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Gift Kansonkho, Salim Nihute(w), Chisomo Chete, Moazzam Baig(c), Mike Choamba, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Daniel Jakiel, Kelvin Thuchila, Chisomo Tchale, Kazim Somani, Trust Makaya, Bright Balala, Donnex Kansonkho

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria(c), Pushkar Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh(w), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Jasraj Kundi, Sachin Gill, Lucas Ndandason, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Francis Mutua, Neil Mugabe, Nitish Hirani, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch

Kenya Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Live Streaming

Kenya Vs Malawi from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

