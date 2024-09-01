Cricket

Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly

"He is very much a hands-on guy and is certainly somebody who knows what he wants and speaks his own mind" Jonty Rhodes said

Jonty-Rhodes
"Gambhir leaves no stone unturned, and now that he has taken over the reigns of the Indian team, they will go from strength to strength," Jonty Rhodes.
info_icon

South Africa cricket legend Jonty Rhodes believes the Indian team will only become stronger under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and said the former opener has the ability to make an instant impact in any side. (More Sports News)

"Wherever GG (Gautam Gambhir) goes he makes an impact, we saw this when he left the Lucknow Super Giants and went to the Kolkata Knight Riders the impact that he had," Rhodes told PTI videos at the Pro Cricket League launch event on Saturday.

"He is very much a hands-on guy and is certainly somebody who knows what he wants and speaks his own mind.

"Gambhir leaves no stone unturned, and now that he has taken over the reigns of the Indian team, they will go from strength to strength," he added.

Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of Lucknow Super Giants, also lauded Zaheer Khan's appointment as mentor of the IPL side.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes. - Pro Cricket League
Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He said Zaheer's calm head will help the side get through tense situations during a game.  

"A calm cricketing mind is what you need at the IPL level, especially in the dugout scenario. You need people with calm heads because it gets very tense.

"If emotions start to get the better of you it impacts everybody sitting in the dug-out or on the field. In such situations, it is great to have someone like Zak (Zaheer), because he brings the skills and the knowledge, and he also brings the mojo," he said.

"We have worked together at Mumbai Indians and he is technically very sound indeed."  

Rumours are doing rounds that Rohit Sharma is set to replace KL Rahul in LSG.

"I spent a lot of time with Rohit Sharma at the Mumbai Indians and I am just so grateful that had I had an opportunity to watch him play there. The changes, if there are, will not be my decision and I am not worried about them right now," Rhodes said. 

Rhodes also compared young LSG batter Ayush Badoni with former Proteas batting great Herschelle Gibbs after the latter broke the record for smashing most number of sixes (19) by a batter in a single innings of a T20 game in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.

"He is a precocious talent that is for sure, he is short so he has got a low centre of gravity. He gets under the good length deliveries he can hit it anywhere around the ground, he has such fast hands. Justin Langer was so impressed with the sheer talent that he has," he said.  

"He reminds me a bit of Herschelle Gibbs. He has tremendous hitting ability and when he matches that with calmness, presence of mind, good game plan, he will become a really tough guy to bowl to because he can play both conventional and unconventional shots with ease."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
  2. Ajinkya Rahane Hits His First Century For Leicestershire In County Cricket
  3. Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
  5. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Hopeful Of Phil Foden's Return After International Break
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Preview: Local Lad Sumit Rathi To Lead MBSG In Promotional Derby
  3. Nico Williams Unsure On Long-Term Athletic Bilbao Future; Says 'God Knows What Will Happen'
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Demands More From Borussia Dortmund After Werder Bremen Draw
  5. Jadon Sancho Aiming To 'Bring Excitement' To Chelsea After Deadline Day Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Must Make Efforts To Change 'Culture Of Adjournments' In Courts: President
  2. Consumer Protection Panel Slaps Rs 5L Fine On Shankar IAS Academy For 'Misleading' Ads
  3. Uttarakhand: BJP Expels Leader After His Arrest For Molesting Minor Girl
  4. Manipur: 1 Woman Dies After Militants Opened Fire In Imphal West; 4 Others Injured
  5. AAP Councillor Claims He Was 'Kidnapped'; BJP Calls It 'Fake Sensationalism'
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  5. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
World News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
  5. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter, 17 Bodies Found, Search Ops On For Missing Persons
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction