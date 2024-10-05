Japan Vs Indonesia Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Japan won the toss and elected to bat first in match No.12 of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon, South Korea on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Alex Patmore, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Charles Hinze, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare
Indonesia: Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni(wk), Gaurav Tiwari, Padmakar Surve, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Dewa Wiswi, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda
It is the final day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, and earlier in the day, the Philippines thrashed hosts South Korea by 101 runs to move second in the points table (three wins in three).
Korea finished the campaign without a win.
Japan, with five wins in five, have already won the four-team league.
Indonesia can finish second with a shock win against the Kendel Fleming-led side. In their previous meeting, Japan beat Indonesia by 53 runs.
What next for Japan
Next August, Japan will compete in the regional final (Asia–East Asia-Pacific) for a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The nine-team regional competition will feature hosts Malaysia, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Winner of Asia Qualifier B and Runner-up of Asia Qualifier B.
Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea got byes (they competed in the previous T20 World Cup).
Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea got byes (they competed in the previous T20 World Cup). Samoa qualified from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.
Malaysia and Kuwait escaped a tough Asia Sub-regional Qualifier A. These teams will be joined by Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B finalists, to be hosted in Qatar in November 2024.
The top three sides from the regional final will join Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026.