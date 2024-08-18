IRE-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Ireland Start Slow After Sri Lanka Put Hosts To Bat

Welcome to the live coverage of the Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI being played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary below. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.
Ireland Women Playing XI: Sarah Forbes, Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast(c), Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire
Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani
In the first match, Ireland earned an impressive three-wicket victory against the reigning Asian Champions. Vishmi Gunaratne's century was overshadowed by Irish skipper Orla Prendergast's all-round show, a century and a three-wicket haul. Ireland thus enter the second match with a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.