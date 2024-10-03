Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match

Ireland were defeated by a huge margin in the first ODI by South Africa. Here is all you need to know about the IRE vs RSA 2nd ODI match

Ireland-vs-South-Africa-Cricket-ODI-X-Photo
Ireland take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI. Photo: X/cricketireland
info_icon

Ireland will look to avenge their first ODI defeat at the hands of South Africa when the two sides collide yet again in the 2nd IRE vs SA ODI match on Friday, October 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (More Cricket News)

Mark Adair took four more wickets for Ireland but it wasn’t enough as South Africa defeated the Irish by 139 runs on Wednesday.

South Africa scored 271-9 thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls — with three sixes and seven fours — and 79 from Tristan Stubbs after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the first of three one-day internationals.

In reply, Lizaad Williams ended with 4-32, his best ODI figures from his five matches played, with Lungi Ngidi and Bjorn Fortuin taking a further two wickets apiece as Ireland was bowled out for 132 in 31.5 overs in reply.

Ireland Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa be played?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 5:00 PM IST onwards.

Where will the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa be telecast and live streamed?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Ireland Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Squads

Ireland Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams

