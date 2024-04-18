Currently standing in eighth position on the points table, Punjab Kings are hosting Mumbai Indians who are just below them at the ninth position. Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set for another exciting cricket match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have invited Mumbai Indians to bat first at their home venue.
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah
The square boundaries are 70 metres and 63 metres whereas the straight boundary is at 72 metres. There is a bit of grass on the surface and seems like a good pitch to bat on. However, the average first innings score at the venue is 168 but the batters need to put up more than that. The smaller boundaries may result in another run-fest.
Both teams are coming after losing their last matches - MI against CSK by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and PBKS against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets at their home venue.
Rilee Rossouw finally got a chance this season. He replaced Jonny Bairstow in the playing XI. Atharva Taide also misses out as Ashutosh Sharma comes into the playing XI. Rahul Chahar might come in as an impact player. Mumbai Indians are going with the same team.