IPL 2024, KKR Vs SRH: Will It Rain Today In Ahmedabad During Qualifier 1?

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Weather Forecast: There is a high possibility that the Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium might not be interrupted by rain. Here is the forecast for today

AP
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium covered due to rain. Photo: AP
IPL 2024 league leaders Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two power-packed sides lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 21. (Preview | Key Battles | Full Coverage)

If KKR were the first team to make IPL playoffs this year, SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings on Sunday to eventually finish second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

The two sides will clash at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium however, the weather forecast for the match could be vital. The stadium that has a capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators, saw GT's last league game washed out on May 13, Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify in the IPL 2024 playoffs. - IPL/BCCI
BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rains have washed out three out of the eight games in Ahmedabad and that could result in an high-octane affair in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

What's The Weather Forecast Today?

Photo: AccuWeather
As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. However, there is 3% chance of cloud cover in evening. The temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius.

