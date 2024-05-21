IPL 2024, KKR Vs SRH: Will It Rain Today In Ahmedabad During Qualifier 1?

IPL 2024 league leaders Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two power-packed sides lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 21. (Preview | Key Battles | Full Coverage)
If KKR were the first team to make IPL playoffs this year, SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings on Sunday to eventually finish second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.
The two sides will clash at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium however, the weather forecast for the match could be vital. The stadium that has a capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators, saw GT's last league game washed out on May 13, Monday.
Rains have washed out three out of the eight games in Ahmedabad and that could result in an high-octane affair in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.
What's The Weather Forecast Today?
As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. However, there is 3% chance of cloud cover in evening. The temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius.