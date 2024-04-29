IPL 2024, KKR Vs DC, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bat First; Prithvi Shaw Returns In Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday. Both teams have the same 10 points but KKR are at the second spot whereas DC are at the sixth position in the points table. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed
Prithvi Shaw is returning to the playing XI. He replaces Kumar Kushagra who did not come to bat in the last match against MI. For KKR, Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back in the playing XI.
The pitch is rock-hard and easy to bat on. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 71 metres respectively. The batters will target the shorter side of the boundary and bowlers will be bowling away from that area. A lot of runs are guaranteed, considering the pitch, boundaries and the form of the batters of both teams.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their last match against Punjab Kings despite setting a 262-run target. That was the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket history. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also made 250-plus total when they set a 258-run target for Mumbai Indians and successfully defended that.