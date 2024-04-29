Cricket

IPL 2024, KKR Vs DC, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bat First; Prithvi Shaw Returns In Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Delhi Capitals for match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant in DC Vs MI match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant removes the bails to run Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday. Both teams have the same 10 points but KKR are at the second spot whereas DC are at the sixth position in the points table. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed

Advertisement

Former AFG Captain Gulbadin Naib will represent DC in IPL 2024. - File
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Replace Injured Mitchell Marsh With Gulbadin Naib For Rest Of The Season

BY PTI

Prithvi Shaw is returning to the playing XI. He replaces Kumar Kushagra who did not come to bat in the last match against MI. For KKR, Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora are back in the playing XI.

The pitch is rock-hard and easy to bat on. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 71 metres respectively. The batters will target the shorter side of the boundary and bowlers will be bowling away from that area. A lot of runs are guaranteed, considering the pitch, boundaries and the form of the batters of both teams.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their last match against Punjab Kings despite setting a 262-run target. That was the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket history. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also made 250-plus total when they set a 258-run target for Mumbai Indians and successfully defended that.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally