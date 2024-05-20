Cricket

IPL 2024: Instagram Influencer Detained By Bengaluru Cops For Threatening To Breach Security At RCB Vs CSK Match

An Instagram influencer named Nitin Sequeria had posted a video in which he promised his followers that he would be running in Chinnaswamy stadium

IPL 2024: CSK Vs RCB | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
info_icon

Bengaluru police have detained an Instagram influencer after the latter had promised his fans that he might run onto the M Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on Saturday, May 18. His video had gone viral on Instagram and the Cubbon Park police acted swiftly to detain the youngster on the grounds of attempting to breach security. (As It Happened|Full Coverage)

The influencer going by name of Nitin Sequeria, had posted a video wherein he promised his fans that he would be running in the stadium if he got to around 50k followers.

The 'stunt' got him 50k followers however he later posted videos as to how he was planning to enter the stadium on May 18. He even stated that he got ticket to sit in a particular stand at the stadium so that he could easily jump.

However, Bengaluru police beefed up the security post his viral videos to avoid the breach.

Virat Kohli in action against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player In IPL History To Score 3000 Runs At A Venue

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Taking to X, Bengaluru police wrote, “Nice try, Buddy! But attempting to breach security during #IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped.”

“Cubbon Park police made preventive detention based on his viral post,” police added further.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game against Chennai Super Kings as they qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2024.

