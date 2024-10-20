Thailand will cross swords against Indonesia in match No.4 of the ongoing Quadrangular T20I series at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 20. (More Cricket News)
Indonesia will play their second game of the competition, and will come into the tie after their defeat against Maldives, and will eye to put points on the board.
While on the other side, Thailand will come into their second game, full of confidence, after beating Bhutan by 77 runs in their first.
Indonesia Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Indonesia: Kadek Gamantika (captain), Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kadek Kesuma, Kasun Vidura, Andreas Alexander, Dewa Wiswi, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Agush Priandana, Albert Tangkudung, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Julang Dzullfikar
Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
Indonesia Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Indonesia vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be played?
The Indonesia vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will the Indonesia vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Indonesia vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.