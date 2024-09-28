Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B

Indonesia will take on Philippines in the third match of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifier B on September 29, Sunday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon, South Korea. (More Cricket News)
Philippines began their campaign against Japan, suffering a defeat in their opener by two wickets. Meanwhile, Indonesia enter this encounter on a high, coming off a two-wicket victory against the hosts, South Korea.
Indonesia Vs Philippines Squad:
Indonesia:
Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Pradipta, Fernandinho Banunaek, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Ketus Pastika, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Maxi Koda, Anjar Tadarus, Padmakar Surve
Philippines:
Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
When is the Indonesia Vs Philippines, ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The Indonesia Vs Philippines ICC T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, Match will take place on September 29, Sunday at the at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Indonesia Vs Philippines, ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming of the Indonesia Vs Philippines ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches can be done on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.