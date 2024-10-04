Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12

Indonesia are all set to face Japan in match 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B 2024 on Saturday, October 5 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon. (More Sports News)
Japan are currently at the top of the points table, having won all four of their matches so far, whereas Indonesia are third on the list with two wins and two losses.
Indonesia Vs Japan: Head To Head
The head-to-head record is in favor of Japan, as they have played seven T20 matches against Indonesia, winning 5 while Indonesia has secured 2 victories.
Indonesia Vs Japan: Full Squads
Japan Squad: Lachlan Lake, Kendel Fleming(c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Patmore(w), Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Kiefer Lake, Alester Fleming
Indonesia Squad: Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Ahmad Ramdoni(w), Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Arta, Danilson Hawoe(c), Gaurav Tiwari, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Anjar Tadarus, Gede Prastama, Dharma Kesuma
Indonesia Vs Japan: Live Streaming
The Indonesia vs Japan T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12 will be played on Saturday, October 5 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon at 10:30am IST.
Where to watch Indonesia vs Japan T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.