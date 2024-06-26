India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is

IPL 2024’s Emerging Player Award winner Nitish Kumar Reddy will have to wait just a little longer for his India debut after being ruled out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)
The all-rounder enjoyed a very successful IPL 2024 season with Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Visakhapatnam-born scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92, with two fifties to his name.
Nitish also picked up three wickets for the IPL 2024 finalists. He has also been a part of BCCI’s target group of upcoming players.
Dube who replaced the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder, also had a successful IPL, scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.29, with three fifties. He is currently in the T20 World Cup squad. India will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe which will kick-off on July 6.
India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
Ꮪhubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande