Cricket

India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is

IPL 2024’s Emerging Player Award winner Nitish Kumar Reddy will have to wait just a little longer for his India debut after being ruled out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe

X/@BCCI
Shivam Dube Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon

IPL 2024’s Emerging Player Award winner Nitish Kumar Reddy will have to wait just a little longer for his India debut after being ruled out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

The all-rounder enjoyed a very successful IPL 2024 season with Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Visakhapatnam-born scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92, with two fifties to his name.

Nitish also picked up three wickets for the IPL 2024 finalists. He has also been a part of BCCI’s target group of upcoming players. 

VVS Laxman. - File
India's Tour To Zimbabwe: VVS Laxman To Accompany Young Men In Blue Squad

BY PTI

Dube who replaced the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder, also had a successful IPL, scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.29, with three fifties. He is currently in the T20 World Cup squad. India will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe which will kick-off on July 6. 

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Ꮪhubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  2. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  3. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  4. Sam Pitroda Returns As Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
  5. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
Entertainment News
  1. Honoured And Thrilled To Become Member Of AMPAS: Rima Das
  2. Lost Album By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan To Come Out In September
  3. Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman Among 487 New Academy Members
  4. Rohit Saraf Joins Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal In Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’
  5. ‘Mirzapur 3’: How The Return Of India’s Biggest OTT Franchise Is Turning Out To Be A Sensation
Sports News
  1. SAFF U17 Men's Championship: India Announces 31 Probables - Check The Names
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter
  3. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is
  4. Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch URU Vs BOL Group C, Matchday 2
  5. USA Vs Panama, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group C Match
World News
  1. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  2. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  3. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  5. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case