India Women Vs South Africa Women, Live Streaming One-Off Test: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SA-W Match

After sweeping aside the visitor South Africa women in the ODI series with a 3-0 victory, the India women's cricket team is now gearing up for the only Test match scheduled for June 28, Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
India led by Harmanpreet Kaur showcased a powerhouse of talents during the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. Smriti Mandhana, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, contributed back-to-back centuries, leading to victories by 143 runs, 4 runs, and 6 wickets in the three-match series.
On the other hand, South Africa led by Laura Wolvaardt are enduring a nightmare during their tour of India. The ODI series handed them a humiliating defeat, now this only Test brings the opportunity to find a shining moment for the Proteas women.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, Head To Head
India Women and South Africa Women, have played only two Test against each other in 2002, with India winning that match by 10 wickets and in 2014 with the Blue tigress once claiming victoryby an innings and 34 runs.
Here's all you need to know about the India Women Vs South Africa Women, One-Off Test live Streaming
When is India Women Vs South Africa Women, One-Off Test match?
The only Test between India Women and South Africa Women will kickoff on June 28, Friday at 9:30 AM IST (04:00 AM GMT).
Where to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women, One-Off Test?
The cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. Live streaming will also be accessible through the JioCinema app and website.
India Women Test Squad:
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetri (wk), Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh
South Africa Women Test Squad:
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.