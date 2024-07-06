India Women Vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W

India will be eager to make a comeback after losing the opening T20I against South Africa when they two teams clash again in the second match of the series on Sunday in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur felt that poor catching and the lack of intent during middle overs was the reason behind India's 12-run loss in the first T20I. They will be eager to amend the mistakes and come back stronger.
India need to win the match to keep themselves alive in the three-match series that ends Tuesday.
South Africa won their first match of their tour to India after losing all three ODIs and the one-off Test. Another solid performance will give them confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup that takes place later this year in Bangladesh.
As India look to keep themselves alive in the series, here is where and when to watch India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I.
The India Women vs South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, July 7 at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The game begins from 7:00 PM IST.
The India Women vs South Africa Women T20s 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the IND-W vs SA-W T20s 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
India Women T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy
South Africa Women T20 squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (wicket-keeper), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicket-keeper), Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon